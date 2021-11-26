$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.46. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

