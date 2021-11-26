Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.53

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $14.51. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 244,642 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNGAY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

