Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.03 and traded as high as C$8.20. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 232,240 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$713.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.14.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.