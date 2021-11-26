Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,004 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

