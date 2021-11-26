Head to Head Comparison: EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) vs. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnSync and NextEra Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 7.33 -$50.00 million $2.78 31.54

EnSync has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners 29.70% 3.50% 2.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EnSync and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 6 0 2.50

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.92%.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

