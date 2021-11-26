Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,224 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $172.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.