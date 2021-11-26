Unigestion Holding SA Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 234.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

