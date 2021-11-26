SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,677,000 after buying an additional 125,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.80 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.