Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,407 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.