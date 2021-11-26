Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

