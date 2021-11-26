Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 24.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,583 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,046 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,959 shares of company stock valued at $49,739,043. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

