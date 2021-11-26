Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $860,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $175.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

