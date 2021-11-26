Reviewing Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) and Its Rivals

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vidler Water Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vidler Water Resources Competitors
|307
|966
|1178
|35
|2.38
Risk and Volatility
Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vidler Water Resources
|93.97%
|5.81%
|5.74%
|Vidler Water Resources Competitors
|-5.91%
|13.29%
|3.04%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vidler Water Resources
|$9.61 million
|$10.00 million
|22.57
|Vidler Water Resources Competitors
|$1.29 billion
|$18.40 million
|3.78
Vidler Water Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Vidler Water Resources Company Profile
Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
