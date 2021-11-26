Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on January 3rd

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

