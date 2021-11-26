Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $327.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

