Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 313 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

