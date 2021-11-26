Elliott Neumayer Buys 5,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) COO Elliott Neumayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $10,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

