Syntropy Hits Market Cap of $170.02 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $170.02 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00232060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,666,012 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

