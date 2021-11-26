Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 107,504 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

