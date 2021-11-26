Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of RJF opened at $102.50 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

