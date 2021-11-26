Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

