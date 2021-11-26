Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 298 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $38.66 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.