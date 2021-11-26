1,680 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN opened at $115.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

