Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $291,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

