1,680 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

