Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 14,382 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.17 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

