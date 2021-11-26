Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 11,000 Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alset EHome International by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,627 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.59 on Friday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.