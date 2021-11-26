Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $291,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after buying an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after buying an additional 727,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of DHI opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.