Scout Investments Inc. Raises Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,617,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

