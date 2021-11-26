Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

