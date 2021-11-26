NFT (NFT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $86,637.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

