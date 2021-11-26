IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 105 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $3,448,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $279.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.11 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.55. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $222.28 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

