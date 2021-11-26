Blockzero Labs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $355,489.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $355,489.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00232060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

