XR Securities LLC Has $360,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

XR Securities LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $714,739,430. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $349.21 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

