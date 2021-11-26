Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$18.15

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

TSE CVE opened at C$16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.40 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

