Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,213 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.58% of New York Community Bancorp worth $34,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

