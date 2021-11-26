Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $38.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

