Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 65,063 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,063 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $38,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

