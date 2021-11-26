Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,477 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

