Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of Fabrinet worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fabrinet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,622 shares of company stock worth $2,654,711 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

