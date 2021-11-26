Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of IAA worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IAA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IAA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IAA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA opened at $50.28 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.