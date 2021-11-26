Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of ModivCare worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of MODV opened at $146.12 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.