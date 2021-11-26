Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $457.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.