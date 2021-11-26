Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $101.66 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

