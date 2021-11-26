Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,497 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $148.38 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

