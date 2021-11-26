FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.10.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

