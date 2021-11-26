Boqii (BQ) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boqii to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boqii and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Boqii’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boqii and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -166.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.79

Boqii’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Boqii Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Risk & Volatility

Boqii has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s peers have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boqii peers beat Boqii on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

