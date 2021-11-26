Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $13.90. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BELFA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

