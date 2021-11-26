Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 123.60% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of JFIN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.95.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.