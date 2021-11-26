Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $549.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.31 and a 200-day moving average of $439.02. The company has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

